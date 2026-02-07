Wike Launches Pro-Tinubu Radio Station Ahead of 2027 in Rivers

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has established a new radio station, Majority FM 89.5, to support the re-election campaign of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers State.

The station is located within the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ office in Port Harcourt and comes amid growing political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election.

A video circulating online shows Wike inspecting the studio, interacting with staff, and expressing readiness for the political task ahead. Speaking during the commissioning, he said the station would help carry campaign messages across Rivers State’s political wards, a move political analysts told Okay News further reinforces Wike’s influence in the South-South political landscape.

Observers say the launch of Majority FM signals an early and strategic push to shape public opinion ahead of 2027. As of the time of reporting, neither Wike nor the Renewed Hope Ambassadors had released an official statement detailing the station’s programming or operational scope.