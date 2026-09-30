Wike Promises Resignation If Tinubu Loses FCT, Rivers in 2027

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared he will resign from his cabinet position if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fails to win both the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State in the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Minister, Lere Olayinka, outlined the commitment made by the minister during an engagement with the leadership and members of the Apo Mechanics and Traders Association in Abuja.

Okay News reports that Nyesom Wike promised to formally tender his resignation on January 17, 2027, should the ruling party lose in the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State during the presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

The minister stated that his continued service in the federal cabinet remains directly tied to delivering electoral success in his primary regions of political influence.

“If I cannot deliver where I work, then I’m not worthy to be here,” Nyesom Wike said.

“If I lose FCT, I’m not supposed to be FCT Minister. By January 17, 2027, I will announce my resignation as FCT Minister should the President lose in Rivers State and the FCT,” he added.

During the meeting, Nyesom Wike outlined plans to construct a multi-party coalition across elective offices in the territory to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The minister endorsed political candidates across various legislative tiers, including former Federal Capital Territory Area Council chairmen contesting for the House of Representatives and Philip Aduda for the Senate.

“Let us be clear on direction: for the Presidency, it is Bola Ahmed Tinubu! For the Senate, Philip Aduda is a man of the people, unlike those who only appear on television. The two House of Representatives candidates we are supporting are also here. They are former Area Council chairmen,” Nyesom Wike said.

“In the FCT, we are running a unified coalition across parties to deliver results,” he added.

“If I cannot deliver FCT as Minister, then I am not qualified to hold this office. We have a firm agreement, and today is the final affirmation,” Nyesom Wike said.