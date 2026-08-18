Wike Says 2027 Election Will Be Easiest for Tinubu

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, stated on Monday, August 17, 2026, that Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will face an easier presidential election victory in 2027 than in 2023 due to a fragmented opposition.

Okay News reports that Nyesom Wike made the statement during an inspection tour of flood-affected areas across the Federal Capital Territory, where he argued that political defections have weakened opposition parties ahead of the next election cycle.

Wike stated that opposition parties must spend four years building a political structure rather than defecting between platforms, saying, “This election, the 2027 election, will be the easiest election for Mr President. 2023 was a tough election for him.” He added, “This election, where the opposition has been crippled, you know what it means? Depleted; they finished them.” Wike further said, “For you to be opposition to remove a government, it must be what you call a strong, vibrant opposition that has stayed for over four years planning, not opposition that is looking for a party to run to.”

Dismissing media commentaries from opposition politicians, Wike said political criticism would not diminish the achievements recorded by the administration over the past three years. “I don’t want to reply to political commentaries. I don’t want to reply to people who think that appearing before media houses will give them an edge to win an election that they have lost. No,” Wike said. He added, “Nobody can diminish what this administration has done in the past three years. Nobody can diminish it. This administration has done very well as far as the Federal Capital Territory is concerned.”

Addressing flooding issues in the territory, Wike directed officials at the FCT Development Control Department to demolish structures built on waterways regardless of the status of their owners. “And let nobody make a mistake that this government lacks the political will to do anything. The person must be making a very big mistake. If there is one minister that has that political will, I have. I have the political will,” Wike said. He added, “I’m going to bring those houses down! Any house that’s found on the water channel will go down!”

Wike confirmed that desilting operations and infrastructure interventions will continue in flood-prone areas, including Lokogoma and the Yakubu Gowon Crescent axis in Asokoro.