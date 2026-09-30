Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja has ordered Jordan Ezenwo Nyesom-Wike, son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON, to produce his United States passport before the court in an ongoing civil fraud suit involving an alleged $2.1 million land facilitation deal, judicial correspondents reported from the court premises on Wednesday afternoon, September 30, 2026.

The directive was handed down by the presiding judge, Justice Silvanus Oriji, following an interlocutory application moved by counsel to the claimants, Hamza Dantani, during the continuation of the defendant’s case.

Okay News reports that the substantive civil action, registered under suit number CV/008/2026, was instituted by an Abuja-based real estate developer, Safwan Garba GY, alongside his commercial energy enterprise, GY Global Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, seeking judicial recovery of funds allegedly obtained under false pretenses.

According to the claimants’ statement of claim, the business relationship began in London, United Kingdom, where the claimants developed a personal acquaintance with Jordan, before subsequently holding follow-up consultative meetings in Abuja three months later to seek his administrative assistance in securing prime allocations of commercial land in high-profile districts of the nation’s capital.

The claimants averred that Jordan agreed to utilize his family connections to facilitate the statutory allocation of 30 hectares of land located in the Katampe district, as well as an additional 30 hectares situated within Guzape district, under the administrative oversight of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The court processes detailed that Jordan allegedly demanded a cumulative facilitation consideration of $2.1 million to expedite the ministerial approvals, representing to the claimants that $2 million was earmarked directly for his father, the FCT Minister, while $100,000 represented his personal professional agency fee.

The claimants further stated under oath that the cash sum was handed over in physical currency on September 26, 2025, in the presence of three witnesses identified as Adamu Sani, Aliyu Sarki, and Sai Wani, with Jordan reportedly accompanied during the financial transaction by an associate named Onor Sandy.

The plaintiffs contended that following the physical receipt of the funds, Jordan neither secured the statutory certificates of occupancy nor refunded the financial consideration, allegedly severing communication channels and becoming unreachable.

Moving his application during Wednesday’s proceedings, counsel to the claimants, Hamza Dantani, submitted that the production of Jordan’s foreign travel documents was vital to safeguard the integrity of the judicial process and mitigate potential flight risks while oral cross-examination remains active.

Justice Oriji granted the application and instructed the defendant’s legal representation to ensure the physical presentation of the travel documents at the next adjourned date, as the court prepares to take final addresses in the multi-million-dollar land dispute.