Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

LAS VEGAS, US – A former member of Tupac Shakur’s entourage became a combative witness during the second day of the rapper’s murder trial, saying he did not want to identify those responsible for the 1996 killing.

James “Mob James” McDonald told the court on Tuesday that he had been threatened with contempt of court if he refused to testify in the case against Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating Shakur’s killing and has pleaded not guilty.

Okay News reports that McDonald repeatedly resisted questions from Davis’ defence lawyer, Michael Sanft, about who was responsible for the shooting.

“I don’t want to send you to prison,” McDonald told Davis, adding that the questions being asked could hurt the defendant.

McDonald, a former member of the Mob Piru gang and an enforcer for Death Row Records, said he was not present when Shakur was shot in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

However, he said members of Shakur’s entourage quickly identified people they believed were responsible after the shooting.

McDonald described the incident as part of a wider gang conflict, saying Orlando Anderson, Davis’ nephew, and others became targets for revenge following Shakur’s death.

Prosecutors allege Davis, a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips, organised the attack after Anderson was involved in a fight with Shakur and members of his entourage at the MGM Grand earlier that night.

Shakur, 25, was travelling in a car with Death Row Records founder Suge Knight when another vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire. The rapper was struck four times and died in hospital six days later.

At the end of his testimony, McDonald turned to Davis and said he did not want to be involved in what the accused was going through.

Another witness, Reggie Wright Jr, who was part of Shakur’s security team and later became Death Row Records’ general manager, also testified.

Davis’ defence questioned Wright about his role protecting Knight and his subsequent rise within Death Row Records after Knight’s departure.

Davis’ defence has previously suggested that evidence could point to Wright, a former Compton police officer, rather than Davis.

The case is one of the most closely watched unresolved murder trials in US music history and comes nearly 30 years after Shakur’s death.

The investigation was revived after Davis made public statements about the killing, including claims in a memoir that he was in the vehicle used in the shooting and had supplied the murder weapon. He has since disputed parts of the account, saying he did not write all of the memoir and that some material was fictionalised.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.