El Niño to Peak in December and Persist Into 2027, WMO Says

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El Niño is expected to strengthen towards a December peak, with near-certain persistence through February 2027, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a global climate update on October 8, 2026.

Its October–December outlook forecasts a seasonal average sea-surface temperature anomaly of about +3.7°C in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, measured by the Niño 3.4 index. The figure measures the departure from average in that part of the ocean.

Okay News reports that the forecast uses a 1993–2009 baseline. WMO said the projected anomaly would exceed the previous record of +2.6°C during November 2015–January 2016.

“El Niño is firmly established and strengthening rapidly,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. She put the likelihood of the event continuing through February at nearly 100%.

The agency expects temperatures above the seasonal average across much of the world. Its rainfall outlook favours wetter conditions in the Greater Horn of Africa and parts of Asia and the Americas, while drier conditions are more likely across the Indian subcontinent, southern Central America and parts of the Caribbean.

Other ocean conditions also feature in the outlook. A positive Indian Ocean Dipole, a pattern affecting rainfall around that ocean, is forecast to peak in October and then weaken. Temperatures in the equatorial Atlantic are expected to remain above normal.

This global update follows the separate south-west Indian Ocean regional outlook reported on October 1. The latest forecast describes three-month tendencies; WMO said national and local forecasts remain necessary for decisions about conditions in specific places.