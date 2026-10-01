WMO Warns of El Niño Risks in South-West Indian Ocean Region

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SEYCHELLES: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that strengthening El Niño conditions could increase drought, flooding and heat risks across different parts of the south-west Indian Ocean region over the coming months.

In an update published on October 1, 2026, the agency said southern areas face greater pressure on water supplies and food production, while wetter northern areas need to prepare for floods and landslides.

Okay News reports that the regional outlook covers October–December 2026 and January–March 2027. It draws on a consensus statement prepared in Seychelles by the South-West Indian Ocean Climate Outlook Forum and dated September 17.

The forecast indicates drier conditions in South Africa, southern and central Mozambique, and south-western Madagascar during October–December. Southern Malawi is expected to receive normal to below-normal rainfall.

For the same period, above-normal rainfall is forecast for Tanzania, northern Malawi, Seychelles, Mauritius and La Réunion. The pattern changes in some areas during January–March, including a wider expectation of below-normal rainfall in Malawi.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal across the region. The outlook also projects lower-than-normal cyclone activity across the basin, although local cyclone risks remain.

The forum’s statement cautions that broad seasonal forecasts cannot capture every local or month-to-month variation. It directs users to national meteorological services for interpretation and updated guidance.