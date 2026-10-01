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WMO Warns of El Niño Risks in South-West Indian Ocean Region

The seasonal outlook points to different rainfall risks across the region, with widespread heat and continuing local cyclone risks.

By Damilola A.
Published
Cracked ground beside a small body of water, with vegetation and a bare tree in the background
A drought photograph used by WMO to illustrate its regional climate outlook. Source: WMO.

Key Takeaways

Southern areas face drought risks, while wetter northern areas face flood and landslide risks.

The regional outlook covers October–December 2026 and January–March 2027.

Below-normal cyclone activity across the basin does not remove local cyclone risks.

SEYCHELLES: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that strengthening El Niño conditions could increase drought, flooding and heat risks across different parts of the south-west Indian Ocean region over the coming months.

In an update published on October 1, 2026, the agency said southern areas face greater pressure on water supplies and food production, while wetter northern areas need to prepare for floods and landslides.

Okay News reports that the regional outlook covers October–December 2026 and January–March 2027. It draws on a consensus statement prepared in Seychelles by the South-West Indian Ocean Climate Outlook Forum and dated September 17.

The forecast indicates drier conditions in South Africa, southern and central Mozambique, and south-western Madagascar during October–December. Southern Malawi is expected to receive normal to below-normal rainfall.

For the same period, above-normal rainfall is forecast for Tanzania, northern Malawi, Seychelles, Mauritius and La Réunion. The pattern changes in some areas during January–March, including a wider expectation of below-normal rainfall in Malawi.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal across the region. The outlook also projects lower-than-normal cyclone activity across the basin, although local cyclone risks remain.

The forum’s statement cautions that broad seasonal forecasts cannot capture every local or month-to-month variation. It directs users to national meteorological services for interpretation and updated guidance.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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