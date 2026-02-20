Woman, Infant Burned to Death in India Over Witchcraft Allegations

Jharkhand, India – Authorities in eastern India have arrested four people following the killing of a woman and her 10-month-old son in Jharkhand, where they were allegedly burned to death by a mob over accusations of practising witchcraft.

Police said the attack took place in Kudsai, a remote tribal hamlet about 250km from the state capital, Ranchi. The woman, identified as Jyoti Sinku, and her infant were killed after a group reportedly stormed their home and set them on fire. Her husband, who was also assaulted, sustained severe burns and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

According to investigators, rumours had circulated in the village linking Sinku to recent misfortunes, including sudden cattle deaths and the illness of a local man, Pustun Birua. After Birua died, suspicions intensified, culminating in the fatal attack later that night. Based on testimonies from the surviving husband and another family member, police have registered a case of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Officials say additional suspects are being sought, and a special police team has been formed to track down others allegedly involved. Awareness campaigns are also being planned to address superstitions in rural communities.

Data from India’s National Crime Records Bureau show that more than 2,500 people — mostly women — were killed on suspicion of witchcraft between 2000 and 2016. Similar incidents have been reported in other states, often in impoverished tribal areas where access to formal healthcare is limited and belief in superstition remains widespread.