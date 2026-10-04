Women’s Clásico Moved to 6 p.m. WAT on Sunday

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Barcelona’s women’s team will host Real Madrid at 6:00 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1) on Sunday, October 4, after the clubs confirmed a revised kick-off for the Clásico at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

The match will begin at 7:00 p.m. local time, two hours later than the original schedule. For viewers in Nigeria, that means a move from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. WAT.

Okay News reports that both clubs confirmed the change on Saturday. Barcelona said all parties had agreed the new time after considering the weather forecast and organisational requirements.

Real Madrid said the rescheduling reflected forecasts of extreme rainfall and a risk of flooding in Barcelona. The match is part of the sixth round of Liga F, Spain’s top women’s football league.

Barcelona advised supporters travelling to the stadium that small, foldable umbrellas are allowed inside. Long, rigid umbrellas remain prohibited under stadium safety rules.