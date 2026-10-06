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World Bank Sees 4.3% Nigeria Growth, Warns of Fuel-Cost Burden

The World Bank projects 4.3% growth for Nigeria in 2026 but warns that elevated fuel prices will slow poverty reduction despite an expected fall in inflation.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
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World Bank Group logo
The World Bank Group logo. Image: World Bank Group, via Wikimedia Commons.

The World Bank has projected that Nigeria’s economy will grow by 4.3% in 2026, while warning that high fuel prices will limit the pace of poverty reduction.

Its October 2026 Africa Economic Update, released on Tuesday, October 6, puts growth at 4.4% in both 2027 and 2028, compared with the report’s 4.0% figure for 2025.

Okay News reports that the bank expects improving economic stability and a recovery in private investment to support growth. It identifies services, particularly finance, information and communications technology, and real estate, as the main drivers.

Agriculture is expected to recover this year. Industrial growth is forecast to slow as oil production and manufacturing lose momentum.

The bank projects inflation of 15.7% in 2026, down from 23.0% in 2025, with a further decline to 12.2% by 2028. It attributes the expected easing to tight monetary policy, a more stable exchange rate and improving supply conditions.

Lower inflation would support household purchasing power, the report says. A slower rise in prices, however, does not itself reverse earlier increases in living costs.

The bank says elevated fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict continue to weigh more heavily on low-income households and are likely to constrain poverty reduction.

Higher oil prices could support Nigeria’s public finances and external accounts, although volatile capital flows and global uncertainty could offset part of those gains, according to the report.

Risks to the forecast include tighter global financing conditions, a prolonged Middle East conflict, insecurity, climate shocks and disruptions to oil production. The bank also identifies rising spending ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections as a risk to reform efforts.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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