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Education’s share of Nigerian state government expenditure fell from 14.9% in 2021 to 12.1% in 2025, according to the World Bank’s latest Nigeria Development Update, released on October 8, 2026.

The decline in share came despite an increase in the amount spent on education. Okay News reports that the bank put education spending at about ₦0.5 trillion in 2021 and ₦1.1 trillion in 2025, measured at constant 2019 prices to account for inflation.

The report, Beyond the Federal Purse: How Higher Revenues Shaped State Priorities, said spending on education, health and social protection grew more slowly than spending on economic infrastructure. Transport recorded the largest increase.

Across the shorter period from 2023 to 2025, state revenues rose by about 93% in real terms, while expenditure increased by about 92%. The bank linked higher revenues to exchange-rate reforms, the removal of the petrol subsidy and stronger revenue administration.

Capital expenditure, which covers investment such as infrastructure, rose by 151% in real terms between 2023 and 2025. Its share of total state spending increased from 47.5% to 61.0%, according to the report.

Health spending rose from about ₦0.2 trillion to ₦0.7 trillion at constant 2019 prices between 2021 and 2025, while its share slipped from 7.4% to 7.1%. Social protection’s share increased from 1.4% to 4.4% over those same four years.