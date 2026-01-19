World Economic Forum To Hear Nigeria’s 2026 Reform Agenda From Vice President Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, is set to present the country’s 2026 economic outlook at the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, a Swiss city internationally recognised for hosting high-level discussions on the global economy, innovation, and multilateral cooperation.

A statement released on Sunday, by Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Vice President, confirmed that Shettima had arrived in Davos to lead the Nigerian delegation at the annual gathering. The World Economic Forum attracts heads of state, ministers, multinational executives, development finance leaders, and policy influencers from around the world to discuss emerging global challenges and opportunities.

On arrival in Switzerland, the Vice President was received by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, as well as officials from the Nigerian diplomatic mission in Switzerland.

Nkwocha disclosed that the Vice President is scheduled to participate in several plenary sessions focusing on the responsible deployment of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology—sectors that are reshaping global production systems, security dynamics, and development policies.

He added that, “Throughout the week, the Vice-President will hold bilateral meetings with heads of state, top executives, and international development finance leaders. This is to deepen partnerships aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Okay News reports that Nigeria sees WEF 2026 as an important diplomatic moment for the country’s foreign economic policy. The 2026 edition also marks the official debut of “Nigeria House Davos”, Nigeria’s first sovereign pavilion situated on the Davos Promenade. The facility was established through a public-private partnership and will serve as a venue for investment roundtables, ministerial briefings, and cultural outreach throughout the week.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, stated that Nigeria will leverage the inauguration of the pavilion to showcase investment opportunities to global markets. According to her, the government will unveil four economic “playbooks” targeting sectors the administration believes will underpin long-term growth. She said, “We will showcase four playbooks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to re-engineer the Nigerian economy. We will present our solid minerals, climate-sustainable agriculture, creative, and digital sectors to investors worldwide.”

Nigeria has signaled that this year’s WEF engagement forms part of a broader strategy to reposition the country as a competitive investment hub following recent fiscal and monetary reforms, energy sector adjustments, and diplomatic engagements aimed at restoring investor confidence. The Vice President’s presentation of the 2026 outlook is expected to highlight Nigeria’s macroeconomic trajectory, structural reforms, and financing opportunities in emerging sectors.