World’s Oldest Person Ethel Caterham Turns 117 in England

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SURREY, England – Ethel Caterham, the world’s oldest living person, has turned 117 and is celebrating the milestone with family and friends at her care home in Surrey.

Okay News understands that Caterham, who was born in Hampshire on August 21, 1909, said she was looking forward to marking her birthday at Hallmark Lakeview Care Home after a year she described as one of “many firsts”. One of the highlights was meeting King Charles III and holding his hand during a visit last September.

The British monarch visited Caterham shortly after her 116th birthday. During their meeting, she recalled watching Charles become the Prince of Wales in 1969, when he was 21.

“All the girls were in love with you and wanted to marry you,” Caterham told the King.

Caterham became the world’s oldest living person in May 2025 following the death of a 116-year-old Brazilian nun. She is also the last surviving person born during the reign of King Edward VII.

Since Caterham was born, Britain has had six monarchs: Edward VII, George V, Edward VIII, George VI, Elizabeth II and Charles III.

Caterham was the second youngest of eight siblings. She married former army lieutenant colonel Norman Caterham, whom she met at a dinner party in 1931. He died in 1976.

The couple lived in Salisbury before Norman’s military postings took them to Gibraltar and Hong Kong. While in Hong Kong, Caterham established a nursery and raised two daughters, both of whom died before her.

She also lived in India between the ages of 18 and 21, working as an au pair for a military family.

Despite becoming the world’s oldest living person, Caterham remains five years short of the verified record for the longest human lifespan. Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment lived to 122 before her death in 1997.

Caterham said she was looking forward to the future, adding: “I look forward to seeing what next year brings.”