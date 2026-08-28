World’s Youngest Monarch, Uganda’s King Oyo of Tooro, Dies at 34

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FORT PORTAL, Uganda – King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, the traditional ruler of the Tooro Kingdom in western Uganda who gained global fame after being crowned the world’s youngest reigning monarch at the age of three, has died at the age of 34, the royal kingdom officially announced on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The Omukama passed away late Thursday night, August 27, 2026, while undergoing medical treatment in the United States following a prolonged illness, Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki confirmed in a royal proclamation.

Okay News reports that King Oyo made international history when he ascended the throne on September 12, 1995, following the untimely death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III, entering the Guinness World Records as the youngest monarch in modern history.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV,” Akiiki stated, describing his demise as an immeasurable loss to the royal dynasty, the Batooro people, and the nation of Uganda.

The Prime Minister called on subjects and well-wishers to remain peaceful and united during the period of royal mourning, while reassuring the public that the hereditary succession of the 180-year-old dynasty remains secured.

“The continuity of the Crown is assured,” Akiiki affirmed. “His Majesty leaves behind a Prince as his heir, whose identity will be formally revealed at the appropriate time, in accordance with the traditions and customs of Tooro Kingdom.”

During his early childhood, a regency council comprising his mother, Queen Best Kemigisa, royal elders, and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni oversaw the cultural affairs of the kingdom until Oyo reached adulthood at 18 in April 2010, when he assumed full ceremonial duties.

Throughout his 31-year reign over more than two million subjects, King Oyo championed grassroots initiatives focused on youth entrepreneurship, modern education, environmental conservation, and public health campaigns aimed at eradicating HIV/AIDS across East Africa.

Tributes have poured in from across Uganda’s traditional institutions, with the Buganda Kingdom expressing solidarity with the people of Tooro and honoring the late monarch as an influential cultural pillar and a symbol of youthful leadership in contemporary African heritage.