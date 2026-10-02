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WTA Confirms Equal Prize Money at All Combined 1000 Events in 2027

Rome, Canada and Cincinnati join the equal-prize-money group as the WTA tests reduced playing commitments.

By Damilola A.
Published
Aryna Sabalenka holding a tennis racket during practice at the 2024 US Open.
Aryna Sabalenka practising at the US Open on August 25, 2024. File photo: Ocoudis.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has confirmed equal prize money for women and men at every combined WTA 1000 tournament in 2027.

Rome, Canada’s National Bank Open and Cincinnati will join Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Beijing in offering parity.

Okay News reports that the October 1 announcement covers events staging women’s and men’s tournaments together.

WTA chair Valerie Camillo said: “Achieving equal prize money across all combined WTA 1000 tournaments is a major milestone for tennis.”

A one-year pilot will also reduce top-50 singles players’ compulsory WTA 500 appearances from six to four next season. Players may replace one eligible WTA 1000 ranking result with a stronger WTA 500 or 250 result.

The changes were developed through the Tour Architecture Council, chaired by Jessica Pegula. The WTA will evaluate the pilot before decisions on 2028 and beyond.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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