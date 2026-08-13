SAN FRANCISCO, USA – X is significantly expanding the amount of its recommendation and ranking code available to the public, including the technology behind its “For You” feed, while introducing a tool designed to show users how its ranking systems have affected their posts and accounts.

The company said on Thursday that it is publishing the source code for the “For You” timeline on GitHub under the Apache 2.0 licence. The release expands on X’s earlier open-source efforts by providing more information about its models, filters and core ranking systems.

The newly published material includes parameters used to assign weight to different signals when determining which posts appear in users’ feeds. X said the expanded codebase is now roughly 10 to 15 times larger than its previous public release.

According to Okay News, X Vice President of Product Keith Coleman said the release allows developers and researchers to examine how posts are selected, filtered and ranked for individual users. Some components, including the ranking and scoring systems, can also be run outside X.

The company is also introducing a transparency feature under the “Under the Hood” section of its app settings. Eligible users who have published at least 10 posts in the previous month will be able to download aggregate account data in JSON format.

The data will indicate whether labels were applied to an account or its posts during the previous calendar month, giving users more information about how X’s systems may have affected their content.

X said the transparency feature will initially be tested with a limited group of accounts that are at least one year old before a wider rollout.

The company also gave external researchers access to its open-source recommendation systems before the launch. According to Coleman, researchers were able to run X’s numerical post-scoring system outside the platform, which he described as a significant step in its transparency efforts.

Developers will also be able to submit proposed changes to the publicly available code through GitHub pull requests. X engineers will review the submissions and decide whether to incorporate them into the platform.

However, X said some systems will remain closed, including technology using Grok to predict whether posts could violate platform rules. The company said withholding those systems is intended to prevent bad actors from exploiting the information to circumvent its safeguards and distribute spam.

The expanded release comes amid longstanding scrutiny of X’s recommendation systems and their potential influence on political content, elections and the spread of misinformation.

X said the broader objective is to allow the public to examine how content is distributed, identify potential problems and challenge the company to improve its systems.

However, while X has increased transparency around some of its algorithms and features such as Community Notes, the platform has become less forthcoming about other areas since its acquisition by Elon Musk and subsequent transition to private ownership.

Unlike when it was publicly traded, X is no longer required to make regular Securities and Exchange Commission disclosures, contributing to reduced public reporting on areas including user numbers, revenue, growth and government requests to remove content.