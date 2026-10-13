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Grok developer SpaceXSI launched The X Subscription on October 12, 2026, combining its artificial intelligence services, the Cursor coding assistant and paid features on the X social network.

The US$30-a-month Premium plan includes Grok Bot, its task-performing AI assistant, alongside Grok and Cursor access. The company said the package combines benefits previously sold through SuperGrok, Cursor Pro and X Premium+ for US$90 a month together.

Users choosing other companies’ models in Cursor face separate charges. The company’s support documentation says models such as Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT are billed from the first use at their published developer rates, using prepaid credit.

Okay News reports that the pricing page lists a free tier and four monthly paid tiers: Plus at US$8, Premium at US$30, Super at US$100 and Ultra at US$200. Prices exclude applicable taxes and fees. Grok Bot starts at Premium.

Grok and Cursor draw from a shared usage allowance that refreshes weekly. The published plans give Premium four times the Plus allowance, Super 15 times and Ultra 50 times. Customers can buy extra usage after exhausting their allocation.

SpaceXSI said new customers could subscribe from the announcement date, with worldwide availability expanding over the following days. Existing subscribers will see an option to switch in their billing settings as the rollout reaches them.

Current Cursor users can retain their existing plans, including their included use of third-party models. Moving to the new bundle combines eligible accounts under one workspace and bill.

“The switch is permanent. It can’t be undone, and Support can’t undo it for you,” the company’s support page says.

Customers who bought Cursor through Apple’s App Store must cancel that subscription separately after switching to avoid continued billing, according to the same guidance.