Yamal, Rodri and Merino Score as Spain Beat Czechia 3–1

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Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Mikel Merino scored as Spain beat Czechia 3–1 in the UEFA Nations League in Oviedo, northern Spain, on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The victory at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere gave Spain three wins from their opening three matches in Group A3. Okay News reports that Spain have nine points, according to the official UEFA match centre.

La película de siempre, esta vez en Oviedo (3-1). Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol), October 3, 2026 Spain players celebrate during the match against Czechia in Oviedo on October 3, 2026. Source: @SEFutbol/X.

Yamal opened the scoring in the sixth minute and Rodri doubled the lead before the break, sending Spain into half-time two goals ahead.

Jiří Sláma pulled a goal back for Czechia in the second half. The visitors were reduced to 10 players when Ladislav Krejčí was sent off in the 85th minute, before Merino added Spain’s third late on.

Spain remain top of the group, ahead of England on six points and Croatia on three. Czechia are bottom without a point after three games.

The result followed Spain’s 3–2 win away to England and 4–1 home victory over Croatia. Spain’s next Nations League match is away to Croatia on Tuesday, October 6.