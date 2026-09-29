Yamal Scores Twice as Spain Overpower Croatia 4-1 in Seville

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SEVILLE, Spain – European champions Spain defeated Croatia 4-1 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Tuesday night, with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal scoring twice to ensure Luis de la Fuente’s side maintained their perfect start in the UEFA Nations League, international sports correspondents monitored in Seville on Tuesday night, September 29, 2026.

The fixture, representing matchday two of League A Group 3, saw Spain build on their opening 3-2 victory over England, while inflicting a first defeat on Croatia since Slaven Bilić returned for his second managerial stint in charge of the Vatreni following their earlier 2-1 comeback win against the Czech Republic in Prague.

Okay News reports that Spain required less than two minutes to breach the Croatian defense, as Álex Baena and Marc Cucurella combined down the left flank before releasing Yamal on the edge of the penalty area to curl a precise left-footed strike into the far corner past goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.

Croatia gradually absorbed the early pressure and engineered an equalizer in the 28th minute when veteran winger Ivan Perišić delivered a measured cross into the six-yard box for Dion Drena Beljo to rise above his marker and head past Unai Simón, marking the Dinamo Zagreb forward’s first senior international goal.

Parity lasted barely three minutes before Spain re-established their advantage, with Yamal finding space on the left and picking out Marc Pubill with an accurate delivery that the full-back calmly headed home to register his maiden international goal for the national team.

Spain maintained their territorial dominance after the interval, surviving an early Croatian counter-attack before Yamal effectively ended the contest in the 63rd minute by racing onto a through ball, evading the Croatian central defense, and rounding Livaković to slide the ball into the net from an acute angle.

Croatia introduced veteran captain Luka Modrić to a standing ovation from the Seville crowd in the 81st minute, but the hosts capped their comprehensive display a minute before the final whistle when substitute Mikel Merino threaded a pass to Nico Williams, who held off Josip Šutalo to drill a low finish past Livaković.

The result leaves Spain firmly atop Group A3 with maximum points ahead of their home fixture against the Czech Republic on Saturday, while Croatia slip to third place ahead of their weekend encounter against England at the Stadion Rujevica in Rijeka.