Yamal Shines as Barcelona Cruise Past Mallorca to Go Clear at La Liga Table

Barcelona strengthened their grip on the La Liga title race with a 3–0 victory over Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday night.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, and fellow youngster Marc Bernal sealed a comfortable win that moved the Catalans four points clear at the top of the table.

Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 29th minute after reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box, while Mallorca failed to capitalise on brief first-half pressure. The visitors faded badly after the break, and Yamal effectively killed the contest just after the hour mark with a stunning long-range strike—his third goal in six matches against Mallorca. Bernal later added a third on the counterattack, netting his first senior goal for Barcelona.

As noted by Okay News, the result highlights Barcelona’s growing dominance at home, with Hansi Flick’s side now boasting 11 straight home wins and six clean sheets in La Liga this season.

The victory piles pressure on Real Madrid ahead of their clash with Valencia, while Barcelona turn their attention to a Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid before returning to league action against Girona.