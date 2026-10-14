Today

Yamal Sets Up Two Goals as Barcelona Beat Galatasaray 4–1

Yamal helped Barcelona turn the match in Istanbul and extend their perfect start to ten wins. He remains one goal short of Mbappé’s teenage Champions League total.

By Damilola A.
Published
Lamine Yamal in Barcelona’s black-and-purple kit playing the ball, with opposing players nearby
Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona. Photo supplied.

Lamine Yamal supplied two second-half assists as Barcelona came from behind to beat Galatasaray 4–1 in the Champions League in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The 19-year-old Spain forward set up Fermín López in the 50th minute and Anthony Gordon three minutes later, helping Barcelona turn a 1–1 half-time score into a 3–1 lead. The competition’s governing body, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), named him player of the match.

Yamal finished the night with 12 career Champions League goals, one short of Kylian Mbappé’s record of 13 as a teenager. He did not score against Galatasaray. UEFA’s updated record lists 35 appearances and 13 assists for the Barcelona winger.

Galatasaray had taken the lead through Alexey Batrakov before Portuguese full-back João Cancelo equalised shortly before the interval. Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen also had an effort ruled out for offside while the Turkish side were ahead.

Yamal’s cross allowed López to head Barcelona into the lead after the restart. He then created Gordon’s goal, before substitute Karim Adeyemi completed the scoring in the 65th minute, according to Barcelona’s official match report.

Okay News reports that the victory extended Barcelona’s winning start to the season to ten matches across all competitions. It followed Saturday’s 3–0 league win over Getafe and gave coach Hansi Flick’s side six points from their opening two Champions League games.

Barcelona’s next European match is away to Paris Saint-Germain on October 20.

Corrections and tips

Recommended for you

There’s more to discover

Explore the latest reporting from Okay News.

Explore latest stories
Advertisement

About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center