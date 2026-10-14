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Lamine Yamal supplied two second-half assists as Barcelona came from behind to beat Galatasaray 4–1 in the Champions League in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The 19-year-old Spain forward set up Fermín López in the 50th minute and Anthony Gordon three minutes later, helping Barcelona turn a 1–1 half-time score into a 3–1 lead. The competition’s governing body, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), named him player of the match.

Yamal finished the night with 12 career Champions League goals, one short of Kylian Mbappé’s record of 13 as a teenager. He did not score against Galatasaray. UEFA’s updated record lists 35 appearances and 13 assists for the Barcelona winger.

Galatasaray had taken the lead through Alexey Batrakov before Portuguese full-back João Cancelo equalised shortly before the interval. Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen also had an effort ruled out for offside while the Turkish side were ahead.

Yamal’s cross allowed López to head Barcelona into the lead after the restart. He then created Gordon’s goal, before substitute Karim Adeyemi completed the scoring in the 65th minute, according to Barcelona’s official match report.

Okay News reports that the victory extended Barcelona’s winning start to the season to ten matches across all competitions. It followed Saturday’s 3–0 league win over Getafe and gave coach Hansi Flick’s side six points from their opening two Champions League games.

Barcelona’s next European match is away to Paris Saint-Germain on October 20.