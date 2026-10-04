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Yemen’s Presidential Council Announces Offensive Against Houthi-Held Areas

Rashad al-Alimi announces military operations against Houthi-held areas, directing forces to follow approved plans and protect civilians.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Rashad al-Alimi speaking at a lectern in front of Yemeni and military flags.
Rashad al-Alimi in an image published with his October 4, 2026 statement. Photo: Office of the Presidential Leadership Council Chairman.

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council chairman, Rashad al-Alimi, announced the start of military operations on Sunday, October 4, aimed at recapturing Houthi-held areas and extending state authority across the country.

In a statement published on his official website, al-Alimi said he had directed the armed forces, security services and other military formations to carry out approved operational plans.

He told forces to protect civilians and private property and urged residents to stay away from military positions and supply routes. He also said an amnesty would remain available to those who stopped fighting and laid down their weapons under the announced procedures.

Al-Alimi said the government had been instructed to prepare services and reconstruction programmes for any areas brought back under state control, including salary payments and repairs to roads, electricity and water facilities.

The announcement sets out the council’s aims and instructions. It does not independently establish territorial gains, battlefield progress or casualties.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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