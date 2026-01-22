‘You Can’t Intimidate Us’ — Anu’s Mother Fires Back at Davido’s Father in Paternity Saga

The paternity dispute involving music star Davido has intensified after Ayotomide Labinjoh, mother of the alleged child, Anuoluwapo Michelle, strongly rejected claims made by Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke. She said she would not be intimidated by the family’s wealth and insisted her claims should be addressed directly by the singer.

Okay News reports that the dispute resurfaced on January 21, 2026, after Dr. Adeleke told journalists in Lagos that five DNA tests conducted between 2015 and 2020 showed Davido is not the child’s father. He also alleged that journalist Kemi Olunloyo had impersonated the family online to keep the issue alive.

In an Instagram response, Labinjoh denied that multiple DNA tests were done and said the only test was a disputed one in 2014. She called for a fresh, independent DNA test and accused the Adeleke family of interference, including allegedly using her sister to monitor her.

She also denied working with Olunloyo, saying the journalist no longer controls any page linked to the child. Despite Dr. Adeleke’s insistence that the matter is settled, Labinjoh says she will continue to seek what she calls a transparent resolution.