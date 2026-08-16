August 16, 2026

‘You Have Won, Now Unite the People of Osun State’ – Tinubu Congratulates Adeleke on Osun Re-Election

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Re-elected Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke
Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Re-elected Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke

ABUJA, NigeriaPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, saying the outcome reflects the confidence of voters in his leadership and reinforces Nigeria’s democratic process.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, disclosed this in a State House statement issued on August 16, 2026.

Okay News reports that Tinubu said he spoke with Adeleke earlier in the day to congratulate him on his victory in the just-concluded Osun governorship election.

“I called Governor Ademola Adeleke earlier today to congratulate him on his election victory in Osun State. His victory once again confirmed the confidence the people of Osun State have in him,” the President said.

Tinubu urged Adeleke to use his renewed mandate to unite residents of the state and govern beyond political divisions.

“I wish him great success as he prepares to lead the state for the next four years. Now that he has won, Governor Adeleke must unite the people of Osun State and rally them for growth, stability, and social and economic progress, regardless of the political choices they made at the election,” he said.

The President also commended the other candidates who contested the election, saying their participation strengthened the democratic process.

“I salute the courage and discipline displayed by other contestants in the election. Their participation deepened and enriched our country’s democratic culture,” Tinubu said.

“The outcome of the election reflects the will of the people and is a fitting assurance that democracy will continue to flourish in our land.”

Tinubu also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for what he described as a peaceful and transparent election that produced a clear winner.

The President said the conduct and outcome of the poll showed that democratic institutions and electoral competition remain central to Nigeria’s political system.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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