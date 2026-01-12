Artificial intelligence (AI)NewsTechnology

Young Nigerian Founders Secure $11.75 Million for Defense Tech Startup Terra Industries

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
2 Min Read
Maxwell Maduka & Nathan Nwachukwu

Terra Industries, a defense technology startup co-founded by young Nigerians Nathan Nwachuku, 22, and Maxwell Maduka, 24, has successfully raised $11.75 million to combat rising insecurity across Africa. The funding round was led by US venture capital firm 8VC, with participation from notable investors including Valor Equity Partners and Lux Capital, signaling strong global confidence in the duo’s vision to protect the continent’s critical infrastructure through autonomous innovation.

Okay News reports that the company, which has now emerged from stealth mode, is building a vertically integrated platform powered by its proprietary “ArtemisOS” software to manage security threats in real-time.

This technology drives a suite of defensive tools—including long-range drones and autonomous sentry towers—which are already being deployed to secure high-value assets such as the Geometric Power Plant in Aba and mining operations in Ghana. Additionally, the startup revealed it has secured a separate $1.2 million, five-year contract to protect two hydroelectric power plants in northern Nigeria.

CEO Nathan Nwachuku emphasized that while Africa is undergoing rapid industrialization with billions of dollars invested in infrastructure annually, these advancements are constantly threatened by terrorism and organized crime in remote regions. He described insecurity as the continent’s “greatest Achilles heel,” arguing that homegrown, high-tech security solutions tailored to the African terrain are essential to safeguard the region’s economic future.

- Advertisement -

The newly acquired capital is earmarked for expanding Terra Industries’ manufacturing capabilities and growing its engineering teams to meet the increasing demand for effective security systems. With high-profile backing and board members like Alex Moore of Palantir, the startup aims to scale its operations beyond private sector asset protection into multinational border security and counterterrorism, providing a robust technological shield for Africa’s development.

Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Amnesty International Demands Immediate Release of Kabiru Dallah After 40 Days in Nasarawa Prison
Next Article Apple Selects Google’s Gemini to Power Siri in Landmark AI Partnership

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News