August 10, 2026

YouTube Doubles Watch Hours and Views Needed for Creators to Monetize Contents

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
YouTube
YouTube

SAN FRANCISCO, United States – Video-sharing platform YouTube announced on Monday that new creators will need double the usual watch time and views to start making money from ads and subscriptions starting February 1.

Under the new rules, beginners looking to join the YouTube Partner Program must hit 8,000 watch hours in a year or 20 million Shorts views over 90 days. According to Okay News reports, the update doubles the old entry targets of 4,000 watch hours or 10 million Shorts views, though the change will not affect channels that are already earning money.

Shorts creators will also need to maintain 10 million Shorts views every 90 days to stay eligible for direct payouts from the Shorts Creators Pool. The Google-owned company stated that the tougher rules were introduced to keep up with massive platform growth, which now sees over 200 billion Shorts views every day.

Alongside the tougher entry rules, YouTube is rolling out its cheaper Premium Lite subscription to all supported countries. Under the platform’s revenue split, long-form video creators will keep 55 percent of subscriber watch revenue, while Shorts creators will receive 45 percent.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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