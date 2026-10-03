YouTube to Reduce Shorts Reach for Low-Effort Reuploads

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YouTube says channels that mainly re-upload other creators’ videos without substantial changes are likely to receive less distribution in the Shorts feed, under a change outlined on October 1, 2026.

The video platform said its recommendation systems would give greater priority to original Shorts. The announcement was published by a TeamYouTube representative identified as a Google employee in the company’s official help community.

Okay News reports that YouTube’s official notice distinguishes simple recycling from videos that add meaningful material. It identified original commentary, distinctive editing and storytelling as ways creators can contribute something of their own.

The change concerns how videos are recommended to viewers. The notice did not announce a blanket ban on reused clips or give a percentage by which affected channels’ reach would fall.

It also did not say that adding commentary automatically grants permission to use someone else’s work. Copyright requirements remain a separate consideration from whether a Short offers enough original value for recommendation.

YouTube did not provide a precise rollout timetable or numerical threshold for the amount of original material required in the announcement.