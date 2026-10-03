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YouTube to Reduce Shorts Reach for Low-Effort Reuploads

YouTube says channels built on minimally changed reuploads may receive less Shorts-feed distribution, while original commentary, editing and storytelling add value.

By Damilola A.
Published
White YouTube Shorts logo on a pink background
YouTube Shorts illustration accompanying the platform’s October 1, 2026 announcement on original content. Image: YouTube/Google.

YouTube says channels that mainly re-upload other creators’ videos without substantial changes are likely to receive less distribution in the Shorts feed, under a change outlined on October 1, 2026.

The video platform said its recommendation systems would give greater priority to original Shorts. The announcement was published by a TeamYouTube representative identified as a Google employee in the company’s official help community.

Okay News reports that YouTube’s official notice distinguishes simple recycling from videos that add meaningful material. It identified original commentary, distinctive editing and storytelling as ways creators can contribute something of their own.

The change concerns how videos are recommended to viewers. The notice did not announce a blanket ban on reused clips or give a percentage by which affected channels’ reach would fall.

It also did not say that adding commentary automatically grants permission to use someone else’s work. Copyright requirements remain a separate consideration from whether a Short offers enough original value for recommendation.

YouTube did not provide a precise rollout timetable or numerical threshold for the amount of original material required in the announcement.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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