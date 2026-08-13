LUSAKA, Zambia – Zambians are voting in presidential and parliamentary elections, with more than 8 million registered voters expected to cast ballots in a contest shaped by unemployment, high living costs and concerns over political freedoms.

Polling stations opened at 06:00 local time and are scheduled to close at 18:00. Okay News reports that queues formed in parts of the capital, Lusaka, as voters arrived early despite chilly morning temperatures.

President Hakainde Hichilema, 64, is seeking a second five-year term after winning the 2021 election on his sixth attempt. His campaign is highlighting economic recovery, job creation and infrastructure development, although many voters say the cost of everyday goods remains too high.

There are 14 presidential candidates on the ballot, but the election is largely viewed as a contest between Hichilema and Brian Mundubile, a former minister in the Patriotic Front government that ruled Zambia from 2011 to 2021.

Mundubile’s alliance has attracted support from supporters of late former President Edgar Lungu, whose death has become a major source of political tension. Lungu’s family remains locked in a dispute with Hichilema’s government over his burial, with his body still in South Africa more than a year after his death.

Voters expressed mixed views about the direction of the country. Some credited Hichilema’s administration with improvements, while others said economic progress had not translated into enough jobs or lower living costs.

James Phiri, a 29-year-old University of Zambia student, said he voted for Hichilema because he believed conditions had improved, including the return of meal allowances for students.

Samuel Chitendwe, a 47-year-old welder and father of four who voted for Mundubile, said economic gains had not matched the experiences of ordinary workers. He said he was frustrated by continued economic difficulties.

Election officials are using indelible ink on voters’ thumbs as part of measures to prevent multiple voting, while authorities are overseeing the process at polling stations across the country.

Zambia is regarded as one of Africa’s more stable democracies, but the election is taking place amid concerns that political freedoms have weakened. The result will therefore be closely watched both for its economic implications and for what it says about the country’s democratic institutions.

A presidential candidate must secure more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright. If no candidate reaches that threshold, a second-round vote must be held within 37 days.