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Russian Strike Kills 11 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian Officials Say

Three children are among 11 civilians reported killed in Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian authorities say searches are continuing beneath destroyed homes.

By Damilola A.
Published
Night-time scene of a damaged apartment building and vehicles in Zaporizhzhia, with an emergency responder and a fire engine nearby.
Emergency responders beside a damaged apartment building in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, in an official photograph released on October 10, 2026. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, killed 11 civilians, including three children, on October 10, 2026, the regional military administration said, as rescuers continued searching the rubble of destroyed homes.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration gave the revised death toll in an update on its official Telegram channel. It said people were still being sought beneath the debris and rescue operations were continuing.

In an earlier statement, the administration said Russian forces had struck residential buildings with guided aerial bombs before dawn. That statement reported 16 people injured, including three children, with two of the injured in a serious condition. The later death-toll update did not give a revised injury count.

The administration said a five-storey residential building had been destroyed in a direct hit. At least 26 residential buildings were damaged in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi and Voznesenivskyi districts, including 23 apartment blocks and three private houses.

Rescuers, police and medical workers were operating at the strike sites, with municipal crews and residents helping to clear debris, according to the administration. Teams were also inspecting the affected areas to establish the extent of the damage.

Okay News has not independently verified the casualty figures or the Ukrainian authorities’ account of the attack.

The attack comes during the war that followed Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Okay News reports that the regional administration has announced a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia for October 11.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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