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KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed deep gratitude to the United Kingdom for allocating a fresh £100 million (approximately $135 million) military assistance package dedicated to bolstering Ukraine’s air defense shield ahead of winter, the Office of the President confirmed in Kyiv on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The specialized funding contribution, designated as the “winter package,” will be channelled through the multilateral Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) framework to expedite the immediate procurement of Patriot interceptor missiles from allied stockpiles alongside large-caliber artillery shells and tactical reconnaissance drones.

Okay News reports that the announcement follows renewed Russian aerial bombardment across the Ukrainian capital overnight, with combined ballistic missile and kamikaze drone strikes killing two civilians and wounding 23 others while inflicting fresh damage on municipal power and civilian infrastructure.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, President Zelenskyy emphasized that reinforcing surface-to-air defense capabilities remains the country’s most urgent defensive priority to prevent Moscow from weaponizing freezing temperatures against the civilian population.

“Thank you to the United Kingdom for a new defence contribution of £100 million – the ‘winter package’ – to PURL,” President Zelenskyy stated. “This support will be channelled, in particular, toward the procurement of additional Patriot interceptors, which is an absolute priority amid Russia’s unrelenting attacks on critical infrastructure and life itself. The strikes since last night and into today alone have claimed 2 lives and left 23 people wounded in Kyiv.”

The Ukrainian leader extended personal appreciation to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, the British Parliament, and the people of the United Kingdom, commending Britain for maintaining a leading role among international coalition partners.

Zelenskyy revealed that the swift financial disbursement followed direct bilateral negotiations conducted with Burnham and Streeting during their high-level working visit to Kyiv, where strategic talks focused on winter defense planning and industrial co-production.

Beyond emergency missile procurement, the president highlighted expanding military-industrial collaboration between London and Kyiv, pointing to joint initiatives aimed at localizing the assembly and maintenance of British-supplied Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles on Ukrainian soil, alongside co-development programmes in unmanned aerial systems and battlefield artificial intelligence technologies.

“Our recent bilateral negotiations with the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary in Kyiv centred on air defence, and I am grateful for this prompt decision today, ahead of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting co-chaired by the UK,” Zelenskyy added.

The commitment comes as defense ministers from approximately 50 partner nations convene under the Ramstein format for the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, co-chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany, to synchronize logistics and deliver heavy munitions before the onset of winter weather.