KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that North Korea is expanding its military cooperation with Russia, saying the use of North Korean troops and ballistic missiles in the war is helping Pyongyang improve its weapons and battlefield capabilities.

Okay News reports that Zelenskyy said Russia is preparing to deploy an additional North Korean military contingent and has received more ballistic missiles from Pyongyang. He said the development marked a growing security concern beyond the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy argued that North Korean weapons used against Ukraine provide an opportunity for Pyongyang to identify weaknesses in its military systems and improve their performance through combat experience.

He warned that the lessons gained from the conflict could eventually pose a greater threat to countries in Asia, including Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, as well as other states in the region.

“The more North Korean strikes there are here in Ukraine, in Europe, the more their missiles and soldiers are used, the more they correct their shortcomings and blind spots,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

He called for greater international coordination and support for Ukraine, particularly in strengthening its air defence systems, saying such measures could help discourage North Korea from expanding its involvement in the conflict.

Zelenskyy said the issue should be viewed as part of a wider effort to prevent countries from using wars abroad to test and improve military capabilities.

He urged governments and people who value human life to work together to protect civilians and counter the spread of weapons and military expertise through the conflict.