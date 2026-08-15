HARARE, Zimbabwe – At least 72 people, including 18 children, have died after an overloaded ferry capsized on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe, police said Saturday.

The ferry overturned in strong waves on Tuesday while travelling from the town of Kariba to rural and fishing communities in northwestern Zimbabwe, where damaged roads and limited public transport make water travel important.

Police said rescuers had recovered 26 additional bodies, raising the confirmed death toll from earlier figures. Authorities have not disclosed the total number of people aboard or how many remain missing.

According to Okay News, estimates suggest as many as 153 passengers may have been on the aging vessel, despite its stated capacity of 90. Zimbabwe’s disaster management agency said 77 people were rescued.

Authorities initially could not determine how many children were aboard because passengers below the age requiring tickets were not included in the initial estimates.

A police list released later showed that 16 of the child victims were aged 10 or younger, with the youngest victim just 1 year old.

The disaster occurred on Lake Kariba, one of the world’s largest artificial lakes by volume. The lake was created by damming the Zambezi River in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Lake Kariba stretches for more than 200 kilometres (124 miles) and reaches about 40 kilometres (25 miles) in width in some areas. Zimbabwe and Zambia share the lake, with their international border running through its middle.