Zootopia 2 Overtakes Inside Out 2 to Become Highest-Grossing Animated Film in History

Disney’s Zootopia 2 has officially cemented its place in cinematic history, climbing to the very top of the animation charts eight weeks after its theatrical debut. The sequel has resonated powerfully with global audiences, generating enough ticket sales to dethrone previous record-holders and set a new benchmark for the genre.

Okay News reports that the film generated an additional $8.8 million in its eighth week, pushing its total worldwide box office earnings to a staggering $1.7 billion. This figure allows it to narrowly surpass the previous record holder, Inside Out 2, which had capped its run at $1.69 billion, effectively making Zootopia 2 the highest-grossing Motion Picture Association (MPA) animated release of all time.

Beyond the animation category, the film’s financial success places it in the upper echelons of general cinema history. With its current earnings, Zootopia 2 now stands as the ninth biggest global release of all time, trailing just behind massive live-action blockbusters such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War.

The narrative that captivated millions features the return of the beloved law enforcement duo, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. In this installment, the rabbit and fox team are thrust into their most complex investigation yet, involving a mysterious reptilian figure named Gary De’Snake. The arrival of this new character throws the metropolis into disarray, forcing the detectives to go undercover in unexplored and dangerous sectors of their world.

The film boasts a star-studded vocal ensemble, anchored by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman reprising their lead roles. They are joined by Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, who lends his voice to the pivotal new character, Gary De’Snake. The chemistry between the cast members has been cited as a major factor in the sequel’s critical and commercial longevity.

Long-time fans of the franchise were also treated to the return of numerous supporting characters who helped define the first film. The credits list includes Idris Elba as Chief Bogo, Shakira as the pop star Gazelle, and other favorites such as Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, and Alan Tudyk.

Directed by the duo of Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the movie has proven to be a juggernaut for Disney. Despite the overwhelming success and the expanded universe they have created, the studio has yet to make any official announcement regarding a potential third installment in the Zootopia franchise.