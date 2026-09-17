Zulum Arrives Canada to Seek Tech, Education, Farm Investments

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OTTAWA, Canada – The Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, has arrived in Canada for a series of high-level strategic diplomatic and economic consultations designed to broker bilateral partnerships with Canadian academic institutions, technology corporations, and agricultural conglomerates, the Governor’s Office confirmed on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The international mission forms a central pillar of the administration’s post-conflict reconstruction blueprint aimed at modernizing the state’s economic base and strengthening human capital across the North East region.

Okay News reports that Governor Zulum’s official itinerary focuses on establishing formal linkages across critical development sectors, including higher education, vocational skills acquisition, agricultural productivity, modern livestock management, digital technology, and private-sector investment mobilization.

During his working visit across major Canadian cities, the governor is scheduled to lead state delegations into technical sessions with administrators of leading research universities, digital innovation ecosystems, and agricultural technology centers.

The strategic objective of the engagements is to establish sustainable frameworks for technology transfer, acquire specialized technical support for state-owned tertiary institutions, and attract direct institutional capital to accelerate ongoing economic reconstruction efforts.

In the education sector, Governor Zulum is exploring structured undergraduate and postgraduate scholarship arrangements for indigenous students from Borno State, while collaborating with Canadian polytechnics to introduce modern vocational curricula tailored to the demands of contemporary industrial labor markets.

To deepen the state’s digital ecosystem, the governor will hold consultative sessions with North American technology firms to design digital literacy frameworks and provide technical assistance for the network of innovation hubs established in the state capital of Maiduguri.

Addressing food security priorities, the Borno State delegation will interface with Canadian agrarian institutions to adopt advanced agricultural practices and mechanized livestock management systems, aimed at modernizing pasture productivity, disease control, and agricultural value-chain processing across the state.

Before concluding the international tour, Governor Zulum will headline an executive investment roundtable where he is slated to pitch Borno State’s emerging commercial landscape to Canadian venture capitalists and multinational corporations, showcasing incentives for sustainable enterprise in agro-processing, renewable energy, and mineral resource development.