Zulum Defies Rain in Maiduguri, Rallies Support for Tinubu, APC

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, mni, on Sunday touched down in Maiduguri following an official mission to the United States and Canada and immediately defied a heavy downpour to lead a massive grassroots political mobilization rally in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and All Progressives Congress candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, political correspondents reported in Maiduguri on Sunday evening, September 27, 2026.

The Governor, who traveled directly from the Maiduguri International Airport to the Government House premises, addressed a mammoth gathering of party executives, community leaders, women organizers, youth wings, and local residents who converged in the rain to reaffirm their loyalty to the ruling party.

Okay News reports that Governor Zulum anchored his political appeal on the paramount necessity of institutional continuity in governance, arguing that sustained alignment between the sub-national administration in Maiduguri and the federal government in Abuja remains indispensable to consolidating security and economic recovery across the North-East.

Recalling the dark years of intense Boko Haram terrorism that displaced millions, shattered basic agrarian livelihoods, and destroyed social infrastructure, the Governor maintained that the relative peace currently enjoyed across Borno State is the product of coordinated security operations and sustained federal backing.

“In the first four years of our administration, we worked hard to ensure the security of the lives of our people, and with the help of Almighty Allah, relative peace was attained,” Governor Zulum declared while addressing the crowd. “Let us understand that the peace we are enjoying today is a result of our collective resilience and the federal government’s support.”

The Governor detailed that robust fiscal and institutional interventions from the Tinubu administration have enabled Borno State to reconstruct more than 30,000 residential homes, clinics, and educational facilities, allowing thousands of internally displaced persons to return safely to their ancestral homelands and rebuild their local economies.

He warned that disrupting the political synergy between the state and the federal center could jeopardize ongoing resettlement programs and reverse the hard-fought gains achieved in restoring law and order across the Lake Chad basin.

Governor Zulum consequently tasked the party’s grassroots structures to embark on house-to-house campaigns to secure overwhelming victories for all APC flagbearers in the upcoming general elections, highlighting the need for cohesive legislative support to enable the executive branch to execute developmental projects without bureaucratic friction.

“Let us support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our gubernatorial candidate, Mustapha Gubio, and let us support all our National and State Assembly candidates,” Zulum urged the crowd, emphasizing that a cooperative legislative arm is vital to sustaining grassroots democratic dividends.

The rally follows Governor Zulum’s appearance in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday night, where he received the 2026 Quintessence Pan-African Top Leadership Award, using the international platform to dedicate the honour to the resilience of Borno citizens and urging the African diaspora to invest in domestic manufacturing and education.