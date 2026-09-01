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MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has commissioned and officially handed over a newly constructed 42-room patients’ apartment lodge to the management of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), expanding support infrastructure for patients’ relatives and visitors accessing tertiary healthcare in the state, the government announced on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The specialized residential facility, fully financed and executed by the Borno State Government, is designed to provide safe, dignified, and comfortable accommodation for caregivers and family members who travel long distances from rural local government areas and neighbouring states to care for hospitalized loved ones.

Okay News reports that the commissioning represents the latest in a series of strategic health sector interventions executed by the Zulum administration at the premier tertiary medical centre in the North East.

Governor Zulum had previously approved and released ₦1 billion in direct financial subvention to facilitate kidney transplant procedures and specialized maternal healthcare services at the hospital, alongside constructing 24 units of three-bedroom residential quarters to ease accommodation shortages for doctors and clinical consultants.

The state government also extended a ₦500 million emergency intervention grant to the hospital following the devastating September 2024 Maiduguri flood disaster to repair damaged medical equipment and restore clinical operations, following an earlier ₦100 million grant to bridge operational funding gaps for critical medical consumables.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Chief Medical Director of UMTH, Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, commended Governor Zulum for his unrelenting commitment to healthcare delivery, noting that providing structured accommodation for caregivers addresses a major social and logistical challenge confronting long-term patients.

Beyond tertiary healthcare, the Zulum administration has maintained extensive capital support for federal educational and security establishments operating across the state, including the construction of staff quarters and laboratory infrastructure at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), the provision of takeoff grants for the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Azare, the Federal Polytechnic in Monguno, and the Federal College of Education in Gwoza, as well as the procurement and distribution of operational patrol vehicles to joint security formations.

The governor was accompanied to the commissioning by the Acting Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, members of the State Executive Council, special advisers, and senior government officials.