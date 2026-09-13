Zulum Opens Fourth Maiduguri Flyover, Roads, Two Mega Schools

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MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, has commissioned a 9-span flyover bridge, a dualized 2.5-kilometre arterial road network, and two newly constructed mega schools in Maiduguri, expanding the state capital’s urban renewal and educational rehabilitation drive, state officials announced on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The projects were formally inaugurated during a joint civic ceremony featuring the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, who attended as the special guest of honour and performed the ceremonial tape-cutting across the project sites.

Okay News reports that the newly inaugurated Post Office 9-span flyover marks the fourth grade-separation interchange constructed in Maiduguri by the Zulum administration, designed to eliminate chronic traffic bottlenecks, streamline urban transit, and accelerate commercial activities across the central business district.

Alongside the flyover, the state government opened the newly dualized 2.5-kilometre roadway running from the Budum Tandari Junction through Kasuwan Shanu to the NIETAL shoe factory, reinforced by five kilometres of concrete drainage infrastructure engineered to mitigate seasonal urban flooding.

In the education sector, Governor Zulum opened the Larawaram Community Senior Secondary School and the Shehu Sanda Kyarimi I Primary and Junior Secondary School, expanding classroom access for thousands of children in underserved communities within the metropolis.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Sule lauded his Borno State counterpart for visionary fiscal allocation and sustained project delivery in the face of protracted humanitarian and security complexities.

“A speech was prepared for me; I wish there were no prepared speech, because what I have seen in Borno today is worth me actually standing here and talking for two hours, commending my dear brother for the wonderful job you are doing in the area of education and infrastructure,” Governor Sule remarked. “The project we just commissioned some moments ago is a purposeful leadership and determination of the Borno State Government to provide infrastructure to meet the needs of the people.”

Governor Sule added that the continuous commissioning of capital assets demonstrates that governance can deliver tangible dividends even under adverse regional conditions, particularly through deliberate investments in the basic education of children.

In his address, Governor Zulum placed the infrastructural roll-out within the context of Borno’s post-insurgency recovery, recalling that non-state armed groups systematically devastated over 5,000 school facilities, left an estimated 2.2 million children out of the classroom at the height of the crisis, and caused the loss of numerous educators and administrators.

The governor highlighted that his administration has responded by building over 120 mega schools statewide, alongside prioritizing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to cushion the livelihood losses inflicted by the conflict.

Zulum noted that the state has established five Vocational Enterprise Institutes, revived 11 Vocational Training Centres, and opened three Second Chance Skills Entrepreneurship Schools dedicated to empowering women and adolescent girls with certified artisanal skills.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to sustainable post-conflict rebuilding, Governor Zulum stated that the state government will maintain aggressive capital investments to guarantee that every child across Borno State gains access to inclusive, high-quality learning environments and the economic tools necessary to build a productive future.