Zulum, Shehu of Borno Lead Mourners as Senator Yale Dies at 73

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MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness Dr. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi, led hundreds of sympathisers and prominent dignitaries on Friday, August 28, 2026, to perform the funeral prayer (Janazah) for the former federal lawmaker, Senator Kaka Malam Yale.

The funeral prayer, conducted by the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Laisu Ibrahim Ahmed, took place at the Maiduguri Central Mosque immediately following the congregational Juma’at prayer.

Okay News reports that the veteran public administrator and elder statesman passed away in the early hours of Friday in Maiduguri at the age of 73 after an illustrious career in state and national governance.

The solemn ceremony brought together senior government officials and traditional leaders, including the Deputy Speaker and members of the Borno State House of Assembly, the Acting Chief of Staff to the Governor, state commissioners, former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (retd.), the Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, the Waziri of Borno, and district heads from across the state.

In his tribute following the internment, Governor Zulum described the late senator as an exceptional statesman, an accomplished civil servant, and a dedicated grassroots politician whose vast administrative experience helped shape governance in Borno State over several decades.

“Today we have lost another statesman. Senator Kaka Malam Yale was a renowned administrator, a grassroots politician whose legacy will continue to be remembered,” Zulum stated. “His death is indeed a great loss to the state and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and associates. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Senator Yale represented the Borno Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2007 to 2011, where he served on critical legislative committees on education, defence, and interior affairs.

Prior to his legislative tenure, he served as the Chairman of Konduga Local Government Area from 1999 to 2002, and held cabinet appointments as Borno State Commissioner for Health and subsequently Commissioner for Education, before serving as Chairman of the Borno State Local Government Service Commission from 2016 to 2024.