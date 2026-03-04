10-Man Newcastle Stun Manchester United with Late Osula Winner

Newcastle United ended Manchester United’s unbeaten run under interim boss Michael Carrick with a dramatic 2-1 victory at St James’ Park.

Despite being reduced to 10 men just before halftime, Eddie Howe’s side showed resilience to claim all three points in a pulsating Premier League contest.

The turning point in the first half came when Jacob Ramsey was sent off for a second bookable offence in stoppage time. Minutes later, Newcastle were awarded a penalty after Bruno Fernandes fouled Anthony Gordon. Gordon stepped up and converted confidently to give the hosts the lead.

United responded deep into first-half stoppage time when Casemiro powered home a header from Fernandes’ free-kick to level the score at 1-1.

The visitors dominated possession after the break and pushed hard for a winner, with Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale producing several key saves to keep his side in the contest. However, it was the Magpies who delivered the decisive blow.

In the 90th minute, substitute William Osula capped a swift counterattack by cutting inside and curling a superb effort beyond the goalkeeper to seal a memorable win.

The result halts Newcastle’s recent slide and hands Carrick his first defeat since taking interim charge, while Howe’s side celebrate a hard-fought triumph achieved with 10 men for the entire second half.