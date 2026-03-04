Uba Sani Hosts Kaduna CAN Leaders to Joint Iftar and Lenten Dinner

Kaduna, Nigeria – Governor Uba Sani on March 4, 2026, hosted Christian clerics and senior members of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria to a special Iftar and Lenten dinner at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna. The delegation was led by the state CAN Chairman, Caleb Ma’aji.

At the interfaith gathering, speakers commended the state government’s efforts to strengthen unity, preserve peace and security, and ensure balanced development across communities.

They highlighted what they described as the “Kaduna Peace Model,” praising it as a working example of accountable leadership that has fostered harmony and reinforced inclusion among residents, irrespective of religious or ethnic background.

Governor Sani thanked the Christian leaders for their presence and prayers, reiterating his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace and advancing policies designed to improve living standards across the state.

He assured that innovative programmes would continue to be rolled out to enhance the welfare and overall well-being of Kaduna citizens.