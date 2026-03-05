‘No One Wants to Fight for Israel’, Protester Forcefully Ejected From US Senate Hearing

A Senate committee hearing was abruptly disrupted on Wednesday after a protester was forcibly removed by officers of the United States Capitol Police.

The protester, identified as Brian McGinnis — a Marine veteran and Green Party Senate candidate in North Carolina — shouted, “No one wants to fight for Israel,” as officers attempted to escort him out of the chamber. Video from the scene shows McGinnis resisting removal while gripping a doorway as law enforcement tried to pull him free.

Montana Republican Sen. Tim Sheehy was seen assisting officers during the confrontation. In a post afterward, Sheehy described McGinnis as disruptive and said he came to the Capitol seeking a confrontation.

Reports indicate that during the struggle, McGinnis sustained an injury to his arm, which was later confirmed to be broken. A Green Party official told reporters he was arrested following the incident and transported to a local hospital for treatment. McGinnis had earlier posted a video from Capitol Hill stating that he intended to question lawmakers about sending American troops into conflict abroad.

The hearing was examining U.S. military readiness amid rising tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran. The incident has since intensified debate over domestic reactions to the unfolding international crisis.