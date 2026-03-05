Nigeria Police Chief Warns of Middle East Tensions, backs State Policing Reforms

Abuja, Nigeria – The Inspector General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tunji Disu, has said the country’s national police service is closely observing developments in the Middle East amid concerns that global security shifts could have local consequences.

Disu spoke shortly after he was sworn in as the 23rd indigenous head of the Nigeria Police Force. The oath of office was administered by Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria in West Africa.

Addressing journalists at the State House, the new police chief explained that modern policing requires close monitoring of international developments, especially when there are known connections between local actors and global movements.

“Everywhere in the world, we practice intelligence policing. We are aware of groups in Nigeria with affiliations to international movements, so it is important to remain vigilant,” Disu said. “We are taking all necessary action, including visible patrols and engagement with community leaders, to prevent any escalation locally.”

His remarks come at a time when tensions in parts of the Middle East have drawn global attention, raising concerns among security agencies worldwide about potential spillover effects, including misinformation, protests, or extremist activity. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with more than 200 million people, has in the past faced security threats linked to both domestic and transnational networks.

Okay News reports that Disu confirmed the police have strengthened surveillance operations and increased patrols across the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. He said these measures are intended to preserve public order and reassure citizens.

The Inspector General also cautioned Nigerians against circulating unverified claims online or through messaging platforms. According to him, false information can create panic and complicate security operations. He urged the public to depend on official updates and to cooperate with law enforcement by sharing credible intelligence.

Beyond immediate security concerns, Disu addressed ongoing national discussions about restructuring policing in Nigeria through the possible creation of state level police services. Currently, Nigeria operates a centralized policing system under federal control, a model that has generated debate for years.

“State police has come to stay, and the police want to contribute to ensuring it succeeds. Our role is about partnership, not competition,” he said.

He disclosed that an internal committee within the Nigeria Police Force has been established to examine proposals on state policing. The committee is expected to assess operational readiness, coordination mechanisms, and how federal and state structures could work together effectively if reforms are implemented.

Disu further emphasized that officer welfare will be central to his leadership. Policing in Nigeria often involves extended deployments away from home, particularly in regions facing security challenges. He stressed that improving working conditions and professional support would strengthen the force’s effectiveness.

“Police work is demanding, and officers often spend extended periods away from their families. Their welfare is vital, and we are committed to providing the support they need to perform at their best,” he said.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to accountability, professionalism, and rebuilding public trust in law enforcement. According to him, sustained engagement with communities and stronger partnerships with other institutions will be essential to maintaining stability in Nigeria.