News

15 Killed as Small Plane Crashes in Colombia, Lawmaker Among Victims

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
1 Min Read
A person stands near the wreckage of a plane crash in Playa de Belen, North Santander, Colombia, January 28, 2026, in this picture obtained from social media. Notiplaya/via REUTERS

At least 15 people were killed after a small aircraft crashed in a rural area of Norte de Santander province in northeastern Colombia.

Authorities confirmed that all passengers and crew on board the plane died, including a serving member of Colombia’s House of Representatives.

The state-owned airline Satena said the aircraft lost contact with air traffic control shortly after taking off from Cúcuta en route to the mountainous town of Ocaña. Rescue teams later located the wreckage near the community of Curasica, where officials confirmed there were no survivors.

Among the victims were Congressman Diógenes Quintero, a prominent human rights advocate from the conflict-affected Catatumbo region, and social leader Carlos Salcedo, who was contesting for a seat in Congress.

- Advertisement -

Colombian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, while President Gustavo Petro and political parties have expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Zamfara Governor Hosts Super Eagles Coach in Gusau
Next Article Naira Strengthens to ₦1,394/$ as Weakening Dollar Boosts FX Market

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News