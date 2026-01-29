Zamfara Governor Hosts Super Eagles Coach in Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has hosted the head coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Sekou Chelle, for a high-level consultative meeting at the Government House in Gusau. The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, focused on leveraging the expertise of the national team coach to enhance the state’s sports infrastructure and youth engagement programs.

Okay News reports that the discussions centered on critical development issues, particularly how to integrate Zamfara’s youth into active sports across various categories. Governor Lawal expressed his delight in hosting the renowned sportsperson, noting that the collaboration comes at a pivotal time for the state’s athletic sector as it prepares for a major infrastructural upgrade.

A key highlight of the deliberations was the strategic planning for the upcoming inauguration of the state’s revamped stadium and sports complex. The Governor emphasized that providing world-class facilities is a priority for his administration, as it serves as a foundation for discovering local talent and providing the youth with productive channels for their energy and skills.

Governor Lawal remarked that the visit from the Super Eagles coach provided a unique opportunity to exchange ideas on professionalizing local sports. The administration intends to use the new sports complex not just for football, but as a multi-disciplinary hub that can host regional and national events, thereby boosting the state’s economic and social profile.

Beyond infrastructure, the meeting touched on the importance of mentorship and structured coaching clinics for young athletes in Zamfara. By engaging with a figure of Coach Chelle’s caliber, the state government aims to inspire a new generation of sports professionals who can compete at the highest levels, both nationally and internationally.

As the state prepares for the formal opening of its sports facilities, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that sports remain a pillar of Zamfara’s developmental agenda. The collaboration with national football leadership is expected to be the first of many initiatives aimed at transforming the state into a center of excellence for sports in Northern Nigeria.