2027: Amaechi Formally Registers with ADC

Ubima, Rivers State, Nigeria – Former Rivers State governor and ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), completing his registration in his hometown ward in Rivers State on Friday.

Amaechi carried out the registration exercise at Ward 8 in Ubima, his community in Ikwerre Local Government Area, marking a formal step in his alignment with the opposition party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development came shortly after a section of the ADC office in Ubima was destroyed by fire in the early hours of the same day. Residents reportedly woke to find part of the party facility engulfed in flames, sparking tension in the community. Amaechi addressed supporters who gathered during the registration, urging them to remain calm and avoid retaliatory actions despite the incident.

Speaking at the gathering, the former governor cautioned that violence could escalate into deadly consequences and stressed that political disagreements should not result in loss of life. Amaechi also acknowledged the response of security agencies in the area, thanking the police and operatives of the Department of State Services for their conduct during the situation.

He further called on security authorities to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack on the party office.