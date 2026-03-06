Kidnapped Father of Ex-Ebonyi Deputy Governor Killed by Abductors

Ebonyi, Nigeria – The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the death of traditional ruler HRH Eze Francis Igwe, who was abducted earlier this week. Police said the monarch, who is the father of former Ebonyi State Deputy Governor Barrister Kelechi Igwe, was killed by his kidnappers shortly after the abduction.

According to the command’s spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, the monarch was kidnapped on March 1, 2026, prompting a coordinated security operation that deployed intelligence and technical surveillance to track the perpetrators. Investigators later arrested two suspects who reportedly confessed that the victim had been killed the following day and subsequently led security operatives to the gang’s hideout.

Okay News reports that police operatives encountered resistance while approaching the location, as other members of the kidnapping gang allegedly opened fire on officers. Security forces returned fire, killing one suspect during the exchange, while others escaped.

Authorities later arrested seven additional suspects and recovered a locally made pistol. The remains of the late monarch have been deposited at a morgue for autopsy, while police say efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining fugitives before prosecution begins.