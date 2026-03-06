INEC Dismisses Viral Claim of March 26 Resignation Deadline

Abuja, Nigeria – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed a viral graphic circulating online which claims the electoral body announced March 26 as the deadline for government officials intending to contest elections to resign from office.

In a public notice issued on Friday, March 6, the Commission clarified that the information did not originate from INEC and described the graphic as fake and misleading. It urged members of the public, media organisations, and political stakeholders to disregard the message entirely.

Okay News reports that INEC stressed that all official announcements and election-related updates are only released through its verified channels, including its official website, verified social media platforms, and authorised press statements.

The Commission also advised citizens to verify sensitive electoral information through these sources and avoid sharing unverified content capable of misleading the public, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accurate communication.