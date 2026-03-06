Nigeria Deploys 65 Ambassadors Across 5 Continents — Full List of Countries and Envoys

Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria — Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the official diplomatic postings of 65 ambassadors and high commissioners to represent the West African country across several regions of the world, including Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania.

The appointments include 31 career diplomats from Nigeria’s professional foreign service and 34 non career appointees, many of whom previously served in political office, government positions, or other public roles.

The announcement was contained in a statement released by the Presidency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja. The statement was signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Okay News reports that the Senate of Nigeria, the upper chamber of the country’s National Assembly, had already confirmed the ambassadorial nominees in December 2025, paving the way for the president to assign them to diplomatic missions around the world.

Ambassadors and high commissioners represent their countries abroad by managing diplomatic relations, promoting trade and cultural ties, protecting citizens overseas, and advancing foreign policy priorities.

Nigeria’s diplomatic network spans dozens of embassies and high commissions globally. High commissioners are posted to fellow member states of the Commonwealth of Nations, while ambassadors are assigned to countries outside the Commonwealth.

Non Career Ambassadors and High Commissioners

The following individuals have been appointed as non career ambassadors and high commissioners:

Senator Grace Bent – Lome, Togo

Senator Ita Enang – South Africa

Victor Ikpeazu – Spain

Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu – Tel Aviv, Israel

Mahmud Yakubu – Qatar

Paul Oga Adikwu – The Vatican City Holy See

Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas – The Philippines

Reno Omokri – Mexico City, Mexico

Abasi Braimah – Budapest, Hungary

Erelu Angela Adebayo – Portugal

Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa – Tokyo, Japan

Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi – Athens, Greece

Chioma Priscilla Ohakim – Warsaw, Poland

Aminu Dalhatu – United Kingdom

Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau – Beijing, China

Tasiu Musa Maigari – Gambia

Olufemi Pedro – Australia

Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu – Argentina

Lateef Kayode Are – United States of America

Joseph Sola Iji – Russia

Jimoh Ibrahim – Permanent Representative to the United Nations

Femi Fani Kayode – Germany

Isaak Folorunso Adewole – Ottawa, Canada

Fatima Florence Ajimobi – Austria

Lola Akande – Sweden

Ayodele Oke – France

Yakubu N. Gambo – Saudi Arabia

Nora Ladi Daduut – Seoul, South Korea

Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha – Dublin, Ireland

Kulu Haruna Abubakar – Tunis, Tunisia

Jerry Samuel Manwe – Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Career Ambassadors and High Commissioners

The following career diplomats have been posted to Nigerian missions abroad:

Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka – Cote d’Ivoire

Besto Maimuna Ibrahim – Niamey, Niger

Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi – Sao Tome and Principe

Mohammed Mahmud Lele – Algiers, Algeria

Endoni Syndoph Paebi – Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Ahmed Mohammed Monguno – Cairo, Egypt

Jane Adams Michael – Kingston, Jamaica

Clark Omeru Alexandra – Lusaka, Zambia

Chima Geoffrey Lioma David – Bamako, Mali

Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen – Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Wasa Segun Ige – Beirut, Lebanon

Ruben Abimbola Samuel – Rome, Italy

Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley – Maputo, Mozambique

Magaji Umar – Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Muhammad Saidu Dahiru – New Delhi, India

Abdussalam Habu Zayyad – Dakar, Senegal

Shehu Ilu Barde – Accra, Ghana

Aminu Nasir – Ethiopia

Abubakar Musa Musa – N’Djamena, Chad

Haidara Mohammed Idris – The Hague, Netherlands

Bako Adamu Umar – Rabat, Morocco

Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed – Malaysia

Romata Mohammed Omobolanle – Tanzania

Shaga John Shamah – Botswana

Salau Hamza Mohammed – Tehran, Iran

Ibrahim Danlami – Kenya

Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola – Cotonou, Benin

Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel – Brussels, Belgium

Akande Wahab Adekola – Berne, Switzerland

Arewa Esther – Windhoek, Namibia

Gergadi Joseph John – Libreville, Gabon

Luther Ogbomode Ayo Kalata – Sierra Leone

Danladi Yakubu Nyaku – Khartoum, Sudan

Bello Dogon Daji Haliru – Bangkok, Thailand

The statement also confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria has already received formal diplomatic approval, known as agrément, from the United Kingdom for Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu, who will serve as Nigeria’s High Commissioner in London.

Similarly, the government of France has granted agrément for Ambassador Ayodele Oke.

According to the presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also transmitted the names of the other 62 envoys to their host governments and requested agrément in accordance with international diplomatic procedures.

President Tinubu has directed the Ministry to immediately begin an induction programme for all ambassadors designate and high commissioners before they assume their diplomatic assignments.

The deployment is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s global diplomatic engagement, expand economic cooperation, and improve political and security partnerships with countries across multiple regions.