Nigeria Deploys 65 Ambassadors Across 5 Continents — Full List of Countries and Envoys

Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria — Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the official diplomatic postings of 65 ambassadors and high commissioners to represent the West African country across several regions of the world, including Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania.
The appointments include 31 career diplomats from Nigeria’s professional foreign service and 34 non career appointees, many of whom previously served in political office, government positions, or other public roles.
The announcement was contained in a statement released by the Presidency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja. The statement was signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.
Okay News reports that the Senate of Nigeria, the upper chamber of the country’s National Assembly, had already confirmed the ambassadorial nominees in December 2025, paving the way for the president to assign them to diplomatic missions around the world.
Ambassadors and high commissioners represent their countries abroad by managing diplomatic relations, promoting trade and cultural ties, protecting citizens overseas, and advancing foreign policy priorities.
Nigeria’s diplomatic network spans dozens of embassies and high commissions globally. High commissioners are posted to fellow member states of the Commonwealth of Nations, while ambassadors are assigned to countries outside the Commonwealth.
Non Career Ambassadors and High Commissioners
The following individuals have been appointed as non career ambassadors and high commissioners:
Senator Grace Bent – Lome, Togo
Senator Ita Enang – South Africa
Victor Ikpeazu – Spain
Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu – Tel Aviv, Israel
Mahmud Yakubu – Qatar
Paul Oga Adikwu – The Vatican City Holy See
Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas – The Philippines
Reno Omokri – Mexico City, Mexico
Abasi Braimah – Budapest, Hungary
Erelu Angela Adebayo – Portugal
Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa – Tokyo, Japan
Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi – Athens, Greece
Chioma Priscilla Ohakim – Warsaw, Poland
Aminu Dalhatu – United Kingdom
Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau – Beijing, China
Tasiu Musa Maigari – Gambia
Olufemi Pedro – Australia
Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu – Argentina
Lateef Kayode Are – United States of America
Joseph Sola Iji – Russia
Jimoh Ibrahim – Permanent Representative to the United Nations
Femi Fani Kayode – Germany
Isaak Folorunso Adewole – Ottawa, Canada
Fatima Florence Ajimobi – Austria
Lola Akande – Sweden
Ayodele Oke – France
Yakubu N. Gambo – Saudi Arabia
Nora Ladi Daduut – Seoul, South Korea
Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha – Dublin, Ireland
Kulu Haruna Abubakar – Tunis, Tunisia
Jerry Samuel Manwe – Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Career Ambassadors and High Commissioners
The following career diplomats have been posted to Nigerian missions abroad:
Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka – Cote d’Ivoire
Besto Maimuna Ibrahim – Niamey, Niger
Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi – Sao Tome and Principe
Mohammed Mahmud Lele – Algiers, Algeria
Endoni Syndoph Paebi – Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
Ahmed Mohammed Monguno – Cairo, Egypt
Jane Adams Michael – Kingston, Jamaica
Clark Omeru Alexandra – Lusaka, Zambia
Chima Geoffrey Lioma David – Bamako, Mali
Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen – Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
Wasa Segun Ige – Beirut, Lebanon
Ruben Abimbola Samuel – Rome, Italy
Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley – Maputo, Mozambique
Magaji Umar – Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Muhammad Saidu Dahiru – New Delhi, India
Abdussalam Habu Zayyad – Dakar, Senegal
Shehu Ilu Barde – Accra, Ghana
Aminu Nasir – Ethiopia
Abubakar Musa Musa – N’Djamena, Chad
Haidara Mohammed Idris – The Hague, Netherlands
Bako Adamu Umar – Rabat, Morocco
Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed – Malaysia
Romata Mohammed Omobolanle – Tanzania
Shaga John Shamah – Botswana
Salau Hamza Mohammed – Tehran, Iran
Ibrahim Danlami – Kenya
Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola – Cotonou, Benin
Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel – Brussels, Belgium
Akande Wahab Adekola – Berne, Switzerland
Arewa Esther – Windhoek, Namibia
Gergadi Joseph John – Libreville, Gabon
Luther Ogbomode Ayo Kalata – Sierra Leone
Danladi Yakubu Nyaku – Khartoum, Sudan
Bello Dogon Daji Haliru – Bangkok, Thailand
The statement also confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria has already received formal diplomatic approval, known as agrément, from the United Kingdom for Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu, who will serve as Nigeria’s High Commissioner in London.
Similarly, the government of France has granted agrément for Ambassador Ayodele Oke.
According to the presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also transmitted the names of the other 62 envoys to their host governments and requested agrément in accordance with international diplomatic procedures.
President Tinubu has directed the Ministry to immediately begin an induction programme for all ambassadors designate and high commissioners before they assume their diplomatic assignments.
The deployment is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s global diplomatic engagement, expand economic cooperation, and improve political and security partnerships with countries across multiple regions.