Ebonyi Governor Orders Demolition of Shrines After Deadly Land Dispute

Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Nigeria – The Ebonyi State Government has directed the demolition of shrines and traditional deities in Amasiri community, Afikpo Local Government Area, following its alleged involvement in a violent land conflict that left several people dead.

Governor Francis Nwifuru issued the directive after an enlarged security meeting in the state. The crisis reportedly stemmed from a renewed boundary dispute between Amasiri and neighbouring Okporojo community in Edda Local Government Area, which led to multiple fatalities and the destruction of property. Authorities said the violence escalated after four victims were beheaded and their heads taken away by attackers.

Okay News reports that the state government has already imposed sanctions on the Amasiri community, including the removal of its political appointees, the dethronement of traditional rulers, a curfew, and the closure of schools.

The curfew will remain in place until the severed heads of the victims are recovered and those responsible are arrested. Meanwhile, the government has set up a 19-member committee led by the Commissioner for Border and Conflict Resolution, Prof. Paul Nwobashi, to demarcate the disputed boundary between the communities.