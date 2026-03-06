United States Releases New Epstein Documents Involving Trump

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia, United States – The United States Department of Justice published additional documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday, March 5, 2026. These files contain details of interviews with a woman who stated that President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her after she met him through Jeffrey Epstein, a late convicted sex offender.

According to the department, these files were not included in previous releases mandated by the United States Congress because they were incorrectly labeled as “duplicative”. Okay News reports that lawmakers from the Democratic Party are currently examining how the administration of President Trump managed the files relating to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

The documents made public on Thursday include summaries of several interviews conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the year 2019. During these interviews, the woman claimed that both Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump assaulted her when she was between the ages of 13 and 15. In one specific interview, the woman explained that Jeffrey Epstein transported her to “either New York or New Jersey” to introduce her to Donald Trump. She informed investigators that she bit Donald Trump when he tried to force her to perform oral sex on him. Furthermore, the woman reported that she and her close associates received threatening telephone calls over the years, demanding her silence, which she suspected were connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

President Donald Trump has denied all accusations of misconduct regarding the claims involving Jeffrey Epstein. Additionally, the United States Department of Justice previously stated that some of the newly released documents “contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump.”

Members of the Democratic Party have accused the administration of President Trump of hiding details of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein that could negatively affect the president. On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, a committee in the United States House of Representatives voted to issue a subpoena to Pam Bondi, the United States Attorney General. This legal order requires her to answer questions regarding how the United States Department of Justice handled the documents.